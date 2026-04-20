Tilak Varma Smashes Maiden IPL Century During GT Vs MI Clash At Narendra Modi Stadium | VIDEO

Tilak Varma | X

Ahmedabad, April 20: Mumbai Indians star batter Tilak Varma slammed his first-ever century in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Tilak Varma achieved the feat during the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 clash at Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.

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Mumbai Indians were struggling after they were invited to bat first by Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill. However, Tilak Varma anchored the innings and helped Mumbai put on a competitive target of 199 runs in their first 20 overs. GT will now have to score a massive 200 runs to win their fourth game in the IPL 2026.

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Tilak Varma slammed his maiden century in the IPL in just 45 balls with 8 fours and 7 sixes which helped Mumbai Indians in posting a good total on the board. Mumbai Indians has been struggling to find their second win in the tournament after four consecutive losses. Mumbai has won only their inaugural match of the tournament and lost all the other four matches after that.

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Tilak Varma also smashed Ashok Sharma for 26 runs in an over and also got hit in the groin area after which he fell to the ground due to immense pain. However, he stood up and batted throughout the innings and managed to reach his hundred on the last ball of the 20th over.

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Tilak was pumped up after an animated chat with his captain Hardik Pandya who was on the non-striker end when Tilak hit Ashok for 26 runs. He celebrated by silencing the critics after completing his hundred.