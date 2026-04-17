Fact Check: Did Hardik Pandya's GF Mahieka Sharma Keep Mumbai Indians' Team Bus Waiting For 2 Hrs After MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match?

CricketValence/X

A viral claim on social media alleged that Hardik Pandya’s girlfriend Mahieka Sharma caused a delay to the Mumbai Indians team bus after arriving late following the MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 match at Wankhede Stadium. The post further claimed that the team waited for her and that Pandya himself boarded last, sparking criticism online.

However, a closer look at the situation reveals that these claims are misleading. The bus Mahieka Sharma was seen boarding was not the official Mumbai Indians team bus but a separate vehicle designated for family members and associates of players. This contradicts the narrative that the team was kept waiting.

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Additionally, the individual seen behind Mahieka in the viral clip was incorrectly identified as Hardik Pandya. There is no confirmation that Pandya was present in that moment or involved in the situation as suggested by the post. Some other posts even suggested that Mahieka made the team bus wait for two hours.

The incident highlights how quickly unverified claims can spread on platforms like X, often leading to confusion and unnecessary backlash. In reality, there is no evidence to support the claim that Mahieka Sharma delayed the Mumbai Indians team or disrupted their post-match schedule.

As misinformation continues to circulate during high-profile events like the IPL, such fact checks remain crucial in separating viral speculation from verified facts.