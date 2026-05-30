Who Is Arafat Minhas? Pakistan's 'Ravindra Jadeja Clone' Takes 5-fer In Dream Debut During PAK Vs AUS 1st ODI | VIDEO

Pakistan unleashed their own version of Ravindra Jadeja as young all-rounder Arafat Minhas produced a dream ODI debut against Australia. The 21-year-old left-arm spinner grabbed a stunning five-wicket haul to break the visitors' top order in the first ODI at Rawalpindi.

Playing his first game for Pakistan, Minhas dismissed Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Short in an impressive bowling display.

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Arafat's dream debut

Making his ODI debut for the Pakistan national cricket team, Minhas impressed immediately with the ball. The youngster struck five times, playing a key role in forcing Australia's batting line-up into a collapse. The 21-year-old bowled with a great deal of maturity, extracting turn and bounce to trouble the Australian batters. Videos of his wickets quickly went viral on social media, with many praising the youngster's composure under pressure.

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Jadeja Clone?

Minhas' bowling action and style bear a very close resemblance to Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. The 21-year-old bowls with a quick arm action. Like Jadeja, he is a left-arm orthodox spinner who can contribute valuable runs in the lower middle order while also being an athletic fielder.

The comparison resurfaced after his impressive debut performance, with fans highlighting the similarities in their bowling styles and overall impact on the game. While Minhas is still at the beginning of his international career, his skill set has already generated considerable excitement in Pakistan cricket circles.

Who Is Arafat Minhas?

Born on Jan 2, 2006, Minhas rose through Pakistan's age-group cricket system and first grabbed headlines during youth tournaments. He was a standout performer for Pakistan in junior cricket and earned recognition as one of the country's brightest prospects.

Minhas had a fine Pakistan Super League (PSL) season, scoring 144 runs at a strike rate of 169.41 and picking nine wickets at an economy of 8.65.