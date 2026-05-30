'Aapko Bhi Mubarak': Shaheen Afridi Hilariously Mistakes Journalist's Name For Eid Wish, Video Goes Viral

A hilarious mix-up between Shaheen Afridi and a Pakistani journalist is going viral on social media. Afridi, Pakistan's ODI captain, was fielding questions ahead of the ODI series against Australia when a journalist, Asghar Ali Mubarak, introduced himself before asking a question.

Shaheen, who celebrated Eid only a few days earlier, responded, "Aapko bhi Mubarak" (Mubarak to you too), prompting laughter from those present.

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The journalist quickly clarified the misunderstanding by replying, "Mera naam Mubarak hai" (My name is Mubarak), leaving Afridi and the room in splits.

Afridi quickly gathered himself and said, "Aapko Eid bhi Mubarak."

The video has generated thousands of reactions, with users describing the moment as "pure comedy" and one of the funniest press conference interactions involving a cricketer in recent times.

Pakistan enter the ODI series after a 2-1 series loss to Bangladesh away from home. While the Bangladesh series provided Pakistan with valuable competitive preparation, they will be keen to deliver a commanding performance in front of their supporters in Rawalpindi.

Australia, meanwhile, have not played an ODI since their home series against India in October last year. Both teams view the series as vital preparation for the 2027 World Cup in South Africa.