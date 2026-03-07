Who Is Aditi Hundia? Ishan Kishan Spotted With Rumoured Girlfriend Before IND VS NZ T20 WC26 Final | VIDEO

Indian stars are gearing up for the biggest game of their lives with the T20 World Cup 2026 final on the horizon. Ahead of the pivotal IND VS NZ Summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the Indian team had their partners join them in Ahmedabad. Late on Friday night, Ishan Kishan and a few others went out for a dinner at a luxury restaurant in the city.

Kishan was accompanied by his girlfriend Aditi Hundia, with the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma also present. Hundia has gone viral on social media since her appearance at the Wankhede for the IND vs ENG Semi-Final on Thursday.

Who is Aditi Hundia?

Aditi Hundia is a model and influencer who made heads turn as a Femina Miss India 2017 finalist and Miss Diva 2018 winner. Hundia is also an entrepreneur, trying to build her own fashion label. She hails from Jaipur and has nearly 300k followers on Instagram.

Aditi and Ishan have been dating for a long time, with the model first spotted at a cricket game way back in 2019. The speculation was confirmed by Ishan Kishan's grandfather recently, who said that the family were willing to get the keeper batter married soon.

Ishan has had a good time in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. While the left-hander has not had a big score, he has chipped in with valuable cameos at the top of the order for the Men in Blue. In fact, he is India's leading run getter in the tournament, with 263 runs in 8 matches.