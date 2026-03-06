IND VS NZ T20 WC26 Final: Western Railway Announces Special Trains From Mumbai To Ahmedabad This Weekend - Check Timings

Western Railway have announced two special trains to help ease travel concerns for the upcoming IND VS NZ T20 WC26 Final in Ahmedabad. Trains will run from Mumbai Central on this weekend to Ahmedabad, where the final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Similarly return trains have also been set up to ensure to and fro travel.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mumbai to Ahmedabad Special train timings

Train No. 09029 | Bandra Terminus – Ahmedabad. AC Superfast Special 08.03.2026 (Sunday) – 1 Trip Departs Bandra Terminus – 00:05 hrs Arrives Ahmedabad – 08:40 hrs Via: Surat, Vadodara

Train No. 09043 | Bandra Terminus – Ahmedabad. AC Superfast Special 09.03.2026 (Monday) – 1 Trip Departs Bandra Terminus – 14:30 hrs Arrives Ahmedabad – 22:55 hrs Via: Surat, Vadodara

How to book Mumbai to Ahmedabad tickets?

Booking opens in PRS from 08:00 hrs on 07.03.2026. Similarly, tickets will also be available on the IRCTC website for online booking.

India will play New Zealand in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday, March 8. The Men in Blue made it to the summit clash for the second consecutive time, beating England at the Wankhede Stadium in a nail-biting contest.