Who Are Harsh Dubey And Gurnoor Brar? Debutants Make Early Impact In IND Vs AFG 1st ODI In Dharamshala | VIDEO

Who Are Harsh Dubey And Gurnoor Brar? Debutants Make Early Impact In IND Vs AFG 1st ODI In Dharamshala | X

Dharamsala, June 13: India's two ODI debutants, Harsh Dubey and Gurnoor Brar, made an immediate impact in the first ODI against Afghanistan at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday. Left-arm pacer Brar provided India with their first breakthrough by dismissing opener Ibrahim Zadran, while spinner Dubey contributed in the field with a sharp catch to help send back Rahmat Shah. The early contributions gave the youngsters a memorable start to their international careers.

India handed ODI debut caps to Dubey and Brar ahead of the series opener as the team continues to build its bench strength under captain Shubman Gill. Both players earned their chance after impressive performances in domestic cricket and have been regarded as promising talents for the future.

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Harsh Dubey is a left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder who has been making a name for himself with consistent performances on the domestic circuit. The youngster also spent time with the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad in IPL 2026, gaining valuable experience alongside top players. Known for his accurate bowling and useful batting lower down the order, Dubey will look to make the most of his opportunities at the international level.

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Fast bowler Gurnoor Brar is another exciting talent to receive his maiden ODI cap. The Punjab pacer is known for his pace, bounce and ability to trouble batters with the new ball. Standing tall and bowling left-arm pace, Brar has impressed in domestic cricket and franchise tournaments. His selection reflects India's efforts to build a strong pool of fast bowlers as the team begins preparations for future global tournaments.