IND Vs AFG : Shubman Gill Opts To Bowl As Rain-Affected 1st ODI Reduced To 25 Overs; Check Modified Regulations | X

Dharamshala, June 13: The first ODI between India and Afghanistan at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala has been reduced to a 25-overs-per-side match due to rain. After winning the toss, India captain Shubman Gill chose to bowl first under cloudy conditions. The rain finally stopped, allowing the ground staff to remove the covers and prepare the field for play.

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The shortened match will be played under modified ODI regulations. In a 25-over contest, the mandatory Powerplay has been reduced from 10 overs to five overs. Bowlers will also have a maximum quota of five overs each instead of the usual 10 overs in a full 50-over game. India have handed out two debuts for the match, adding extra excitement to the contest.

Read Also IND vs AFG 1st ODI: Rain In Dharamshala Delays Toss In Series Opener

If rain interrupts play again during the second innings, the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method will be used to determine the result, provided both teams have completed at least 20 overs. If the second innings is stopped before the 20-over mark, the match will be declared a No Result.

The HPCA Stadium's modern sub-air drainage system helped dry the outfield quickly after the rain and weather forecasts suggest a lower chance of further showers as the evening progresses.