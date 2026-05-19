Whitchurch Heath Cricket Club In South Wales Shares Post After Scoreboard Allegedly Set On Fire In Vandalism Incident | Representational Image | AI

Whitchurch Heath Cricket Club in South Wales shared a social media post after alleged act of vandalism at its ground. The club said that it has been left "devastated and lost for words." In the social media post, the club revealed that its scoreboard was set on fire in broad daylight, while both of its rollers were also severely damaged.

The club shared images from the ground showing flames coming out of the scoreboard after it was reportedly set on fire in the vandalism incident. According to the statement, the matter has been reported to South Wales Police but club officials said the repeated damage to their facilities has become extremely disheartening.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The club said in the post, "Enough is enough. Vandalism has struck again at our ground. This time, our scoreboard has been set on fire in broad daylight this afternoon and both of our rollers have been severely damaged."

The club also highlighted the efforts of its volunteers and the impact such incidents are having on the local community. "We are a volunteer-run, community cricket club. Countless hours are spent by volunteers to provide a safe and welcoming environment for local people of all ages," the statement added.

Whitchurch Heath CC Social Media Post

Enough is enough.

Vandalism has struck again at our ground. This time, our scoreboard has been set on fire in broad daylight this afternoon and both of our rollers have been severely damaged.

We are absolutely devastated and lost for words. The matter has been reported to South Wales Police, but that does not undo the damage that continues to be caused to our club and facilities.

We are a volunteer-run, community cricket club. Countless hours are spent by volunteers to provide a safe and welcoming environment for local people of all ages at Whitchurch Hospital. To have repeatedly suffered such a pattern of vandalism and antisocial behaviour over recent weeks is incredibly disheartening for everyone involved at WHCC.

Enough is enough