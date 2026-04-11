MCA Approves ₹100 Crore Corpus For Clubs, Launches Champions Trophy Ahead Of T20 Mumbai League

MCA announces ₹100 crore corpus and new tournament to strengthen Mumbai cricket ecosystem | Wikipedia

Mumbai, April 11: The Apex Council of the Mumbai Cricket Association today approved the creation of a subsidy corpus of Rs 100 crores aimed at ensuring the long-term financial stability and sustainability of all affiliated clubs.

Corpus to strengthen grassroots cricket

This landmark decision underscores the Association’s continued commitment to strengthening grassroots cricket infrastructure across Mumbai. The corpus will support clubs in maintaining facilities, developing young talent, and enhancing operational capabilities, thereby safeguarding the future of the sport at the club level.

MCA Champions Trophy announced

In another significant development, the Apex Council also approved the introduction of the MCA Champions Trophy, an 8-team tournament to be conducted as a precursor to the T20 Mumbai League. The tournament will feature top-performing players selected from the pool of registered players for the league and will serve as a competitive platform to identify and prepare talent ahead of the marquee event.

The MCA Champions Trophy is scheduled to commence from April 20 and is expected to play a crucial role in elevating the quality and competitiveness of the upcoming T20 Mumbai League.

President highlights key initiatives

Speaking on the occasion, Ajinkya Naik, President of the Mumbai Cricket Association, said: "This Rs 100 crore subsidy corpus is a transformative step towards securing the future of our affiliated clubs, which form the backbone of Mumbai cricket. Our objective is to empower clubs with the resources they need to nurture talent and maintain high standards of infrastructure. The introduction of the MCA Champions Trophy further strengthens our pathway for players, ensuring that the best talent is identified and groomed ahead of the T20 Mumbai League. Together, these initiatives reaffirm our commitment to excellence and sustained growth of cricket in Mumbai."

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Commitment to cricket development

The Mumbai Cricket Association remains committed to innovation, player development, and strengthening the cricketing ecosystem in the city.

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