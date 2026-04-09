Ravi Shastri Stand Unveiled At Wankhede, MCA Honours Indian Cricket Legends |

Mumbai: Former India coach and legendary all-rounder Ravi Shastri was honoured by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) with the Ravi Shastri Stand at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday in a grand reveal ceremony in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Shastri was feted as the MCA also honoured former India women’s team captain Diana Edulji and former men’s team greats Eknath Solkar and Dilip Sardesai with Wankhede Stadium gates.

Gate No 3, Gate No 5 and Gate No 6 was formally unveiled in the names of Dilip Sardesai, Diana Edulji and Eknath Solkar respectively in recognition of their contributions to Indian cricket and Mumbai cricket.

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The Level 1 Stand below the Press Box at the Wankhede Stadium was named after Ravi Shastri in recognition of his outstanding contributions to Mumbai and Indian cricket as a player, leader and coach.

Shastri recollected memories of his playing days from the early 1980s and in particular the England tour of 1983 where he made an impact during a partnership with former wicket-keeper Syed Kirmani.

“I remember India was struggling at 90 odd for five and I was able to get a big partnership with my team-mate Syed Kirmani and we won the game for India and later the series,” he added.

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The well-known commentator also reminisced about his 36-run six sixes over in the Ranji Trophy against Baroda on January 10, 1985 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, where facing left-arm spinner Tilak Raj he eventually scored a 123-ball double hundred.

“I can tell you one thing that the last six of those six sixes would have gone straight to the new Ravi Shastri Stand. It just took off and landed, straight it went,” Shastri quipped, as laughs erupted on the stage and among the audience.

The double hundred was the fastest 200 in First Class history at the time, a reflection of the tremendous effort from Shastri. The former all-rounder was thereafter famously known for this unforgettable innings apart from his performance at the World Championship of Cricket in Melbourne, where India emerged deserving victors against Pakistan in the final.

In a humourous ode to Mumbai cricket’s famous Khadoos philosophy, Shastri stated emphatically that he along with Sunil Gavaskar and Dilip Vengsarkar were three of the biggest khadoos cricketers from Mumbai.

“The biggest khadoos cricketer is sitting there (pointing at Gavaskar), then second is him (Vengsarkar) and third is me. They are khadoos and I am khadoos like them and that is Mumbai cricket. We just don’t like to lose,” he added

Former India women’s team captain and MCA Apex Council member Diana Edulji, who was also honoured with Gate No 5 of the Wankhede Stadium also expressed gratitude to the former administrators she interacted with during her playing days and the MCA for the recognitiona.

The event was attended by former India captains Gavaskar, Vengsarkar, captain of the T20 World Cup winning Indian team, Suryakumar Yadav among others.