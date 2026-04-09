IPL 2026: LSG Captain Rishabh Pant Wins Toss And Opts To Bowl First In Clash Against KKR At Eden Gardens | X

Kolkata, April 9: The stage is set for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. LSG captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and selected to bowl first amid rain threats. LSG have stepped into the game with the same team as they want to keep their winning combination intact.

The weather department has earlier predicted that it is likely to rain later in the day at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata. However, the fans will be hoping for a full match today and KKR to get their first two points in the IPL 2026 season.

KKR lost their first two games and managed to get one point after the match against PBKS ended in washout. However, they will be seeking their first win of the season against LSG.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad

Rishabh Pant (captain & wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Arshin Kulkarni, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Naman Tiwari,

Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Prince Yadav, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Josh Inglis, Anrich Nortje

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad

Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wicketkeeper), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Ramandeep Singh, Manish Pandey, Sarthak Ranjan, Tejasvi Dahiya,

Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prashant Solanki,

Umran Malik, Matheesha Pathirana, Navdeep Saini, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani, Daksh Kamra, Tim Seifert