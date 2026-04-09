KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2026 Clash: Fans Storm Eden Gardens As Skies Clear Amid Rain Threat; Match Likely To Be Completed After Earlier Washout

KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2026 Clash: Fans Storm Eden Gardens | X

Kolkata, April 9: The cricketing fans are turning out in large numbers at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata ahead of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) clash on Thursday. The skies are clear, however, rain threat looms over the match. Earlier, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match between KKR and Punjab Kings (PBKS) ended in washout.

Full Match Hopeful

The excitement is high among the fans and they are hoping for a full match today. After two days of rain and storms, the weather has improved in Kolkata. The sky is clear and there is no rain during the start time. This is good news for both the teams and fans. If the weather stays the same, the match is likely to be completed.

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First Win Of the Season

KKR is looking for their first win of the season as they have lost their first two games in the IPL 2026 season so far and the last game ended in a washout after which they shared one point with PBKS. The team would now want a full match to register their first win of the season.

IMD Prediction

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms and rain later in the day. IMD also issued warnings of strong winds and lightning. However, the skies are clear now and fans have turned out in large numbers for the high-intensity battle.