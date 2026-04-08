IPL 2026: Rain Threat Looms Over KKR Vs LSG Clash In Kolkata After Washout Against PBKS; Check Weather Update | X

Kolkata, April 8: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Kolkata on Thursday, March 9 amid rain threats. The city has been witnessing continuous rain, thunderstorms and strong winds over the past two days. The current conditions have raised concerns over the match which is likely to hit the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

Rain Already Impacted KKR This Season

The rain has already affected KKR as their match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) was abandoned due to wet outfield. This helped them get their first point of the IPL 2026 season. This came after the team had lost two matches in a row, so the abandoned game at least gave them some relief on the points table.

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Latest Weather Update

Kolkata has witnessed sudden and intense weather changes recently. Light rain quickly turned into heavy showers along with thunder and strong winds. Wind speeds have reportedly gone up to around 63 kmph and the city has recorded rainfall with lightning activity. These unstable weather conditions have continued over the last two days.

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IMD Prediction for Match Day

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that thunderstorms are likely to develop after the afternoon. Rainfall activity may increase and strong winds along with lightning are also expected. This means there is a strong possibility that the KKR vs LSG match could be delayed or interrupted due to bad weather.

There are reports that the situation in Kolkata is due to a low-pressure system stretching across eastern India, combined with moisture coming in from the Bay of Bengal. This has led to the formation of thunderclouds, which are causing frequent storms, rain and gusty winds in and around Kolkata.

Match Likely To Be Washed Out

If the current weather pattern continues, the match could face delays or even be washed out. KKR will be hoping for a full game, especially after already losing two matches and seeing one game abandoned due to rain. Fans will now be closely watching the weather as much as the match itself.