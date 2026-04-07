IPL 2026: Eden Gardens Staff Work In Heavy Rain & Strong Winds During KKR Vs PBKS Clash; Netizens Raise Salary Concerns | VIDEO

IPL 2026: Eden Gardens Staff Stand Holding Covers In Heavy Rain & Strong Winds During KKR Vs PBKS Clash | VIDEO | X

Kolkata, April 7: In a heart-wrenching incident, the ground staff at Eden Gardens were seen working in very challenging conditions during the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash on Monday. They were seen holding the covers on the ground in heavy rain and strong winds to protect the ground the pitch. The video of the staff working in these tough conditions only for the match to happen went viral on social media and the internet users are praising them for their efforts.

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Match Abandoned

The KKR vs PBKS match was called off due to wet outfield after heavy rains. The ground staff worked really hard so that the match could take place and the fans could enjoy a good game of cricket, however, it was not possible as the conditions were out of control.

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Harsh Working Conditions

They were seen working very hard with dedication while holding the covers so that it does not fly away due to heavy rains. The videos have hit the internet and are being widely shared on social media.

Internet Reacts

An internet user said, "Groundsman Doesn't Consern their health and doing his job in rain India's Ground staff have get around 8,000-9,000 K per month on the other side ground staff of Australia & England easily earn 17,000 to 18,000 Even BCCI is the biggest Boards." Another user shared the video and said, "Another Side Of IPL."

Salary Concerns

The user raised salary concerns and compared the salaries given to the ground staff in India with the salaries paid to the ground staff working in other countries. The user said that the ground staff in India earn around Rs 8,000-Rs 9,000 per month. However, ground staff working in countries like Australia and England earn much higher salaries which is around Rs 17,000-Rs 18,000.

Read Also KKR Vs PBKS Match Abandoned Due To Wet Outfield In Eden Gardens; Both Teams Share One Point Each

Important Role Of Ground Staff

The ground staff play an important role in cricket matches. They help protect the pitch and make sure games can continue after rain. The viral videos have highlighted their efforts and challenges they face in such harsh working conditions.