KKR Vs PBKS Match Abandoned Due To Wet Outfield In Eden Gardens; Both Teams Share One Point Each | X

Kolkata, April 6: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) has been called off at Eden Gardens in Kolkata due to wet outfield after heavy rains on Monday.

The match had already been interrupted earlier when drizzle turned into heavy rain, forcing the umpires to bring the covers on. One point each has been given to both the sides and this is the first point received by KKR in the IPL 2026 season so far.

Even after the rain stopped the ground conditions did not improve enough for play to resume, leading officials to call off the match. Both teams had to share one point each.

Match Stopped Early Due to Rain

Before the interruption, KKR were struggling at 25/2 in just 3.4 overs. The rain arrived early in the innings and quickly became heavy, leaving no chance for immediate restart.

Ground Conditions Did Not Improve

Although Eden Gardens has good drainage and full cover facilities, the outfield remained too wet for players to safely continue. The umpires waited for some time, but conditions did not improve.

Points Shared Between Teams

Since the match could not be completed, both KKR and PBKS were awarded one point each as per IPL rules. This result does not help either team much, especially KKR, who are still searching for their first win in the season.