KKR Vs PBKS: R Ashwin Slams Ajinkya Rahane For Opting To Bat First After Winning Toss Despite Rain Threat

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane | X

Kolkata, April 6: Former Indian spinner and cricket commentator Ravichandran Ashwin came down heavily and slammed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane and team management for their decision to bat first after winning the toss against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Their decision backfired as KKR lost two early wickets before game was halted due to heavy rains.

Early Setback

KKR managed to score 25/2 in 3.4 overs after they chose to bat first even after there were reports that the weather is overcast. The timing of the decision raised serious questions over the team's planning and strategy.

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Ashwin Criticises Decision

Ravichandran Ashwin openly criticised the team for their poor decision and said, "When you know it’s going to be a rain affected game, with an inexperienced bowling attack at your disposal, you choose to bat first. Interesting thought process. #ipl2026."

Fragile Conditions

KKR opener Fin Allen and Cameron Green failed to deliver as they lost both their explosive batters for only 25 runs even before the rain interrupted the game. The early fall of wickets put KKR under immense pressure and the conditions might turn fragile for batting after the game resumes after rain.

Pressure Mounting On KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders is being criticised for their performance in the IPL 2026 season so far as they lost both their matches and are struggling to find their first win in the season. However, if such mistakes continue in the future, KKR will find it difficult to keep up in the highly-competitive tournament.