KKR Vs PBKS Match Update: Good News As Rain Stops, Covers Coming Off And Game Likely To Resume Within Few Minutes | X

Kolkata, April 6: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) was interrupted due to rain at Eden Gardens on Monday evening. Drizzle suddenly became heavier, forcing the umpires to stop play and call for the covers. At the time of interruption, KKR were 25/2 in 3.4 overs. However, there is a good news for the fans as the rains have stopped and the covers are coming off and match will resume within few minutes.

Match Halted Due to Drizzle

The rain started lightly but quickly picked up, making conditions unsuitable for play. The ground staff rushed in with covers to protect the pitch and outfield. More covers were brought in as the rain continued.

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Good News For Fans

There is some relief for fans as Eden Gardens has full cover facilities. This means once the rain stops, the ground can be dried quickly and play can resume without much delay.

Early Setback For KKR

Before the rain interruption, KKR had already lost two early wickets and were under pressure at 25/2. The break in play could either help them regroup or disrupt their momentum further once the match resumes.

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What happens next?

Officials will keep monitoring the weather. If the rain stops soon, the match is expected to restart quickly. However, if the delay continues, overs could be reduced depending on conditions.