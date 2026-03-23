KKR's ₹25.20 Cr Signing Cameron Green Warms Up For IPL 2026 With Quick-Fire Half-Century In Practice Match | VIDEO

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green made his mark on his maiden outing as a KKR player during the practice match ahead of IPL 2026. Signed for a whopping ₹25.20 crore in the auction, Green batted at No.3 and scored a 28-ball fifty at the Eden Gardens. It is a massive positive for the three-time champions who begin their campaign against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Green had a horror run in the T20 World Cup 2026 as Australia were knocked out in the group stage. The Australian then turned up for his State side in the Sheffield Shield, scoring a ton. He was however involved in a verbal stand off with a journalist before heading to India.

Green was not at his best, but rode his luck to showcase his potential. The Aussie had three near misses during his innings, but he remained undeterred to score a fine half-century. Any chance for a huge score was dented as Manish Pandey took a diving catch to send him packing for 52.