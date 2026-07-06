'Where Is Sanju?': Netizens React After Sanju Samson Dropped From India Squad For Zimbabwe T20Is

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India have sprung a surprise by leaving out wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson from their squad for the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe later this month. The decision comes despite Samson playing a key role in India's T20 World Cup triumph. His omission has paved the way for teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to return to the squad.

Samson was named Player of the Tournament after starring in India's victorious T20 World Cup campaign. However, the selectors have overlooked the wicketkeeper-batter following a lean run in recent internationals. He managed only a string of low scores across his last three T20I appearances.

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Samson's exclusion is expected to trigger debate given his heroics at the World Cup. However, the selectors appear to have prioritised recent form and long-term planning. The decision reflects India's willingness to rotate players and test its bench strength.

However, it wasn't a popular choice among fans online. Many opined that Sanju was an 'easy target' hence was dropped, while others called the decision unfar given Samson's heroics at the T20 World Cup 2026.

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The three-match series against Zimbabwe will serve as an important audition for several youngsters.India are expected to experiment with their combinations ahead of a busy international schedule. Meanwhile, Samson will look to rediscover his form and force his way back into the T20I squad.