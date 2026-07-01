'Sanju Samson Is Ensuring Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Debut': Netizens React After Opener Dismissed For 1 In IND Vs ENG 1st T20I | VIDEO

Sanju Samson's struggles with the bat continued in India's T20I series against England with the opener falling for 1 in the series opener. Samson, who powered India to the T20 World Cup title with a player of the tournament performance has seen his form desert him in three straight matches, failing to even reach double digits.

Samson, who has been backed as India's first-choice opener, once again failed to convert his start into a meaningful innings. His latest dismissal sparked a wave of reactions on X, with many questioning the team management's continued faith in the experienced batter despite his poor run of form.

Netizens react to Sanju Samson's failure

Several fans claimed Samson's repeated failures were "ensuring" Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's debut, suggesting the teenager now deserves an opportunity in the playing XI. One viral post read, "Sanju Samson is ensuring Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's debut," while others urged the selectors to reward the youngster after his impressive IPL 2026 campaign.

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Sooryavanshi has remained on the bench throughout the series despite being one of the most talked-about young talents in Indian cricket. The 15-year-old earned his maiden India call-up after a sensational IPL season, raising expectations of an early international debut.

However, the team management has continued to stick with Samson at the top of the order. With the batter enduring three successive failures, the pressure is mounting, and fans are increasingly demanding that India give Sooryavanshi an opportunity in the remaining matches.

Whether the management sticks with experience or turns to youth remains to be seen, but Samson's lean run has certainly intensified the debate surrounding Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's long-awaited India debut.