India Vs ENG 1st T20I: No Debut For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Despite Ireland Series Debacle

Vaibhav Suryavanshi | Credits: Twitter

The wait continues to grow longer for young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to make his international debut as India faces England in the 1st T20I in Durham. Despite his heroics in the IPL 2026, the 15-year-old was benched for the humiliating series loss against Ireland. Sooryavanshi has created quite the buzz since breaking onto the scene, but India opted for their regular Samson-Abhishek combo.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sooryavanshi was also an unused squad member during the Ireland series, with India choosing not to hand the youngster his maiden international cap despite the team's struggles at the top of the order. His continued omission has sparked debate among fans and former cricketers, many of whom had backed the teenager to make his debut against England.

The Bihar prodigy forced his way into the national squad after a sensational IPL 2026 campaign for Rajasthan Royals. The left-handed opener finished as the tournament's leading run-scorer with 776 runs in 16 innings at an astonishing strike rate of 237.30, smashing one century, five fifties and a record 72 sixes to win the Orange Cap

However, head coach and selectors have continued to place their faith in the established Samson-Abhishek partnership, meaning Sooryavanshi must wait at least one more match for a chance to become India's youngest-ever international debutant. With four T20Is still remaining in the England series, the teenager will hope his long-awaited opportunity arrives sooner rather than later.