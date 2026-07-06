'Where Do You Want It?': Neymar's Heated Exchange With Norway Goalkeeper Nyland Amid Penalty Goes Viral | WATCH

Neymar's Heated Exchange With Norway Goalkeeper Nyland Amid Penalty Goes Viral | X

Brazilian football star Neymar was involved in a heated exchange with the Norwegian goalkeeper Nyland during Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match on Sunday. Their conversation before Neymar's late penalty has now gone viral on social media. The viral video shows the exchange of words between the two moments before Neymar scored a goal in penalty.

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An X user asked AI chatbot Grok to read the lips of Neymar and Nyland during the penalty incident. According to Grok, Nyland told Neymar that he was going to save the penalty.

Neymar reportedly replied, "Are you sure?" before asking, "Where do you want it?" After scoring, Neymar is said to have smiled and told the goalkeeper, "Not to me." Neither Neymar nor Nyland has confirmed the conversation.

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Nyland had already made a big impact much earlier in the match. Inside the first 10 minutes, the Norway goalkeeper saved a penalty from Bruno Guimaraes to keep Brazil from taking the lead. He continued to make important saves throughout the game and played a key role in Norway's famous win.

Norway later scored twice through Erling Haaland in the closing stages of the match. Neymar converted a penalty in stoppage time to make it 2-1, but Brazil could not find another goal.

Norway held on for the win to knock Brazil out of the FIFA World Cup 2026, while the exchange between Neymar and Nyland became one of the most talked-about incident from the match.