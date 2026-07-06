FIFA World Cup 2026: US President Donald Trump Praises England Captain Harry Kane, Calls Him 'Great Player' After 3-2 Win Against Mexico

US President Donald Trump Praises England Captain Harry Kane | X

United States President Donald Trump praised England captain Harry Kane after the team's exciting 3-2 win over Mexico in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16. Trump shared a message on his Truth Social account after the match, writing: "Harry Kane of England is a GREAT player."

Kane scored from the penalty spot in the second half after Anthony Gordon was brought down inside the box. It was Kane's sixth goal of the tournament and helped England book a place in the quarter-finals.

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The Bayern Munich striker also provided an assist during the match. According to Opta, Kane has now been involved in 81 goals across club and country during the 2025-26 season, scoring 73 goals and registering eight assists.

England will now face Norway in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals after surviving a late fightback from Mexico.

Midfielder Jude Bellingham starred for England with two goals and was named Player of the Match. He also became the youngest player to make 10 FIFA World Cup appearances at the age of 23 years and six days, breaking the previous record held by Mario Kempes.

England had to play the final part of the match with 10 men after defender Jarell Quansah was sent off in the 54th minute. Mexico reduced the deficit through Raul Jimenez who converted a penalty after a VAR review ruled that Kane had fouled Brian Gutierrez inside the box.

Despite late pressure from the hosts, England held on for a 3-2 victory and secured their place in the last eight where they will take on Norway on July 11 in Miami.