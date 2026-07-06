Lightning Strikes! Mexico Vs England Delayed Due To Adverse Weather Conditions; To Kick Off At 6:30 AM IST

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash between Mexico and England has been delayed after adverse weather conditions. As per FIFA, the decision was taken in light with the risk of lightning strikes at the Aztec Stadium in Mexico. Originally scheduled to begin at 5:30 AM IST, the match will now start at 6:30 AM IST .

"Due to adverse weather conditions in Mexico City, including risk caused by lightning in the vicinity of the stadium, the kick-off of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Mexico and England has been delayed to 19.00 local time (21:00 EDT). The safety and security of all individuals is FIFA’s priority. We thank all fans for their understanding and cooperation," FIFA said in a statement.

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Supporters who had already arrived at the stadium were advised to follow instructions from stadium officials while waiting for updated information. Lightning protocols are standard practice at major sporting events, with matches suspended or delayed whenever severe weather poses a threat to players, spectators and staff.

The winner of the highly anticipated Round of 16 contest will book a place in the quarter-finals, where Norway await after stunning five-time champions Brazil 2-1 on Saturday.

England entered the knockout fixture after defeating DR Congo in the Round of 32, while hosts Mexico secured their place by overcoming Ecuador. With a place in the last eight at stake, both teams will now have to wait a little longer before their World Cup showdown gets underway.