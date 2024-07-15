'When You Get Fame And Power': Amit Mishra Opens Up On Different Natures Of Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma

Former Indian spinner Amit Mishra has opened up on how Virat Kohli has changed from before to now, claiming that things are not the same between them. By contrast, the retired cricketer underlined that he is still in good terms with Rohit Sharma and they keep joking with one another during IPL.

Kohli and Rohit have been Team India's biggest match-winners with the bat across formats over the last decade. The two right-handed veterans recently retired together from T20I cricket after scripting a T20 World Cup win for India last month.

Speaking to YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra on his show, Mishra recalled how foody Kohli was before and the 35-year-old changed after getting fame and power. He elaborated:

"I have seen Virat change a lot. We had almost stopped talking. When you get fame and power, they think people are reaching out to them for a purpose. I was never one of those. I have known Cheeku since the time he was 14, when he used to eat Samosas, when he needed Pizza every night. But there is a huge difference in the Cheeku I knew and Virat Kohli the captain. Whenever he meets me, he is very respectful, but it's obviously not the same anymore."

"His and Rohit's natures are different" - Amit Mishra

Describing Rohit Sharma's nature, the 41-year-old stated that his equation with the Indian skipper is exactly the same as it was at the start and added:

"I won't lie. As a cricketer, I respect him a lot, but I don't share the same equation with him as I used to. Why does Virat have less friends? His and Rohit's natures are different. I'll tell you the best thing about Rohit. When I met him the first day and when I meet him today, he is the same person. So will you relate to him more or with someone who changes according to situation? I haven't been part of the Indian team in years. Still when I meet Rohit during the IPL or any other event, he is always joking with me."