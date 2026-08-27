'When You Come Out To Bat!': Sri Lanka Captain's Epic Response To Team India Fan Asking About 'Declaration' Goes Viral; VIDEO | Instagram

Colombo, August 27: A video is going viral on social media which captured Sri Lanka Test captain Dhananjaya de Silva's funny moment with a fan during the Sri Lanka vs India second Test in Colombo. The viral video shows a light-hearted conversation between the Sri Lankan captain and the Team India fan.

The viral video shows a fan in the stands calling out to de Silva from the balcony. The supporter is seen wearing a Team India ODI jersey who asks the Sri Lankan captain, "Captain, when are you declaring?"

De Silva, who was standing on the dressing room balcony in his Test whites, quickly came up with a witty reply. He looked towards the fan and said, "When you come out to bat!"

The epic reply left the fans around him laughing. The short exchange was caught on camera and the video of the incident is going viral on social media. The cricket fans are enjoying the fun banter between the player and the supporter.

The moment became epic due to the relaxed and composed nature of the interaction as de Silva's response showed lighter side of the sport. The incident reportedly occurred when the Indian Cricket Team was struggling on-field trying their best to take the remaining four wickets of Sri Lanka and try to win the match. However, it could not happen and the match ended in a draw.

The fan asking the question about declaration highlighted the desperation of the fans that the match could end in a result on the last day of the Test match. Team India won the two Test match series 1-0, despite the game ending in a draw. However, such moments make the match even more memorable.