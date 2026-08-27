'Bahar Se Koi Nahi Aayega': Rishabh Pant Urges Team India To Lift Energy As Sri Lanka Fights Back During IND vs SL, 2nd Test | Video

Rishabh Pant Urges Team India To Lift Energy | Sony Sports Network/X

Rishabh Pant's passionate message to his Indian teammates was caught on the stump microphone during the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka, with the wicketkeeper-batter urging the team to lift its energy and improve its body language at a crucial stage of the match.

Pant was heard motivating the Indian players from behind the stumps, saying, "Body language uthaane padegi. Bahar se koi nahi aayega. Dum lagao. Energy create karo. Shoulder bahut drop ho gaya hai." His comments reflected his desire for the team to remain energetic and focused despite Sri Lanka's resistance.

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India had dominated the opening stages of the Test after posting 503/9 declared in their first innings. Dhruv Jurel produced an unbeaten 115, while Rishabh Pant himself contributed a rapid 63. Devdutt Padikkal had also scored a century as India established a commanding position.

Sri Lanka were dismissed for 290 in their first innings, 213 runs behind India, forcing them to follow on. However, the hosts responded strongly in their second innings, with Sonal Dinusha and Keshara Nuwantha leading their fightback. Sri Lanka reached 329/6 by the lunch break on Day 5.

With India still searching for the remaining wickets, Pant's stump-mic comments highlighted the intensity of the situation. His call for greater energy and stronger body language underlined the importance of maintaining pressure as India looked to finish the Test on a winning note.