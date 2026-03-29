When Was The Last Time Mumbai Indians Won The First Match Of An IPL Season? Hardik & Co Aim To End 13-Year Jinx

Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in the history of the IPL. However, the five-time champions also hold a dubious record. Hardik Pandya's side are undergoing a barren run in the first match of season in a record that has stretched over 13 years. The last time MI had won their season opener, they had 0 titles, way back in 2012.

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Mumbai Indians - First Match Results Since 2013

2013 – vs Royal Challengers Bangalore → Lost by 2 runs

2014 – vs Kolkata Knight Riders → Lost by 41 runs

2015 – vs Kolkata Knight Riders → Lost by 7 wickets

2016 – vs Rising Pune Supergiant → Lost by 9 wickets

2017 – vs Rising Pune Supergiant → Lost by 7 wickets

2018 – vs Chennai Super Kings → Lost by 1 wicket

2019 – vs Delhi Capitals → Lost by 37 runs

2020 – vs Chennai Super Kings → Lost by 5 wickets

2021 – vs Royal Challengers Bangalore → Lost by 2 wickets

2022 – vs Delhi Capitals → Lost by 4 wickets

2023 – vs Royal Challengers Bangalore → Lost by 8 wickets

2024 – vs Gujarat Titans → Lost

2025 – vs Chennai Super Kings → Lost

Mumbai Indians will look to make a strong start to their Indian Premier League 2026 campaign when they take on a depleted Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Sunday, as they seek to end a five-year wait for the title.

The five-time champions, joint-most successful in IPL history, have not lifted the trophy since their dominant run between 2013 and 2020. With a well-rounded squad at their disposal, they will be keen to mount a serious challenge for a record-extending sixth crown this season.

Mumbai Indians finished third last year after going down to Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2, but the Hardik Pandya-led side appears better equipped this time to go the distance. Their depth across departments and a strong mix of youth and experience make them one of the favourites.