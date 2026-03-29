'Yeh Koi Tareeka Hai Baat Karne Ka?': Harbhajan Singh Faces Backlash From Netizens For Using Offensive Remarks On Fans Amid IPL 2026

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Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has come under criticism on social media after using offensive language while responding to trolls during the ongoing IPL 2026 chatter online. The controversy erupted after users targeted him and fellow commentators over their Hindi commentary during the opening match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad, sparking heated exchanges on X.

According to reports, one user mocked Harbhajan along with former India cricketers Virender Sehwag and Aakash Chopra by calling them “three clowns” during the IPL broadcast discussion. Harbhajan responded with a sharp comeback, writing “Inme se ek ko papa chun le,” which quickly went viral and drew mixed reactions from fans online.

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The situation escalated further when another fan accused the former spinner of being jealous of fellow off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and posted provocative remarks. Harbhajan fired back with an aggressive response containing abusive language, which sparked backlash from netizens who questioned his tone and criticized the way he addressed fans on social media. Many users reacted by asking, “Yeh koi tareeka hai baat karne ka?” while debating whether public figures should maintain restraint online.

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The exchange quickly spread across social media platforms, turning the incident into a trending topic among cricket followers. While some supporters defended Harbhajan, saying trolls often provoke celebrities intentionally, others argued that the language used was unnecessary and damaged his public image as a former international cricketer and commentator.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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The episode highlights how IPL-related discussions frequently spill over into heated debates online, especially when commentators and former players engage directly with fans. With the league drawing massive attention every season, even brief exchanges can rapidly go viral and trigger widespread reactions across the cricket community.