'When Trust Is Broken': UEFA, AFC, CONCACAF Slam FIFA President Gianni Infantino Over Botched Plan To 'Sell' World Cup

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UEFA, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and CONCACAF have criticised FIFA President Gianni Infantino over a controversial plan to bring private investment into FIFA competitions. The proposal included selling a stake in the commercial rights to the World Cup but was withdrawn within days of being announced. The three confederations accused Infantino of breaking their trust through "deception" and putting himself above the collective.

In a joint statement on Monday, the bodies called for a fully independent review of how the proposal was handled. They said football leadership must serve the sport rather than seek to control it. "Football's strength has always been its unity," they said.

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The investment plan had faced strong criticism since Infantino unveiled it, with concerns over private investors gaining influence over FIFA's most valuable competitions. FIFA abandoned the proposal soon after, but the controversy has continued to raise questions about transparency and decision-making under Infantino. The latest statement marks a significant public challenge to the FIFA president from three major confederations.

UEFA governs European football, AFC oversees the game in Asia, while CONCACAF represents football across North America, Central America and the Caribbean. Together, they called on FIFA to ensure that major decisions are made collectively and transparently. Their demand for an independent review adds further pressure on Infantino to address concerns over how the investment plan was pursued.