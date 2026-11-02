'When Is The Victory Parade?': Netizens Troll Abbas Afridi For Copying Suryakumar Yadav's T20 World Cup Celebration With Hong Kong Sixes Trophies

Netizens Troll Abbas Afridi For Copying Suryakumar Yadav's T20 World Cup Celebration |

Pakistan cricketer Abbas Afridi has become the subject of social media trolling after sharing a picture of himself sleeping alongside the trophies he won at the Hong Kong Sixes 2026. The photograph reminded cricket fans of India's T20 World Cup-winning celebrations, particularly a similar picture shared by Suryakumar Yadav after India's triumph in 2026.

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The Pakistan cricketer's celebratory photograph has attracted sarcastic reactions from cricket fans, with several questioning the grand celebration despite Pakistan finishing fifth in the tournament.

Afridi's picture also reminded fans of India's T20 World Cup-winning celebrations, particularly Suryakumar Yadav's photograph with the trophy after India's historic triumph in 2026.

Social media users were quick to draw comparisons between the two pictures. However, much of the trolling centered on Afridi's celebration of the Hong Kong Sixes achievement, with Pakistan failing to finish among the tournament's top four teams.

One sarcastic reaction that caught attention was, "When is the victory parade?", with fans taking digs at the Pakistan cricketer's trophy celebration.

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Pakistan entered the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 as defending champions but failed to retain their title.

The team finished fifth in the competition, missing out on the main trophy. Nevertheless, Afridi had an impressive individual outing during the tournament.