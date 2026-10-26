'What Kind Of PM Is He?': Shehbaz Sharif Faces Backlash For Celebrating Pakistan's 'Random' Win Over England

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif faced criticism on social media after congratulating Shaheen Afridi & Co for their dramatic one-wicket victory over England on Sunday. Pakistan pulled off a remarkable comeback after slipping to 154/9 while chasing a target of 242 runs. However, Sharif's congratulatory message became a talking point, with several fans questioning the need to celebrate a bilateral series victory.

Shehbaz Sharif's Congratulatory Message Draws Criticism

Sharif praised the team's fighting spirit after Pakistan recovered from a difficult position to secure a thrilling win. Shadab Khan starred with an unbeaten 113, while Haris Rauf provided crucial support as the pair stitched together an unbroken 89-run partnership for the final wicket.

Despite the dramatic nature of the victory, some social media users dismissed the achievement as relatively insignificant in the bigger picture of international cricket. Several fans questioned why the Prime Minister was congratulating the team for a bilateral series match.

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Some fans also used the occasion to take sarcastic digs at Pakistan's record in major international tournaments. They suggested that since the team had struggled to win major trophies, bilateral series victories were among the few occasions when Sharif could congratulate the players publicly.

"What kind of PM is he? A cricket match win of a triangular series and he congratulates the nation just to polish the 'sale sahab' of a failed marshal? Wah Pakistaniyon, kya PM mila hai," another user commented.

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Pakistan were in a difficult position during the chase after losing nine wickets for 154 runs while pursuing England's target of 242. However, Shadab scored an unbeaten 113, while Haris Rauf supported him as the pair guided Pakistan to 243/9 and sealed a memorable win with one wicket remaining.

The victory was a major achievement for Pakistan which showed great determination to win the match in front of their home crowd.