Pakistan Vs England ODI: Shadab Khan Survives Dramatic DRS Call To Guide Pakistan To Thrilling One-Wicket Win; VIDEO | X

A dramatic DRS review turned the match around as Pakistan defeated England by one wicket in the ODI tri-series encounter at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday, October 25. Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan had a dream finish to the high-voltage clash with a stunning century.

Dramatic DRS Call

Pakistan were chasing 242 runs when England pacer Gus Atkinson trapped Shadab Khan on the pads with a delivery that could have proved to be a match-winning yorker. On-field umpire Rashid Riaz raised his finger and Shadab was seemingly dismissed for 97 runs and Pakistan still needing 20 runs to win.

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Decision Overturns

However, Shadab opted for a review before walking off. Pakistan batsmen Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf shook hands with the England players and were on their way in to the stands as they thought the match slipped out of their hands. However, the technology proved to be decisive and change the course of the game.

Technology Helps Pakistan

The UltraEdge technology showed a clear spike as the ball passed his bat, confirming contact with the bat. The decision was overturned, allowing the Pakistan all-rounder to continue his innings and giving the hosts a crucial lifeline.

The decision proved decisive as Shadab went on to score an unbeaten 113 off 92 balls, including 13 fours and four sixes. He shared an unbeaten 89-run partnership for the 10th wicket with Haris Rauf, who scored seven runs, to help Pakistan complete a remarkable comeback.

Record Partnership

Pakistan reached 242/9 to win by one wicket, despite having slipped to 154/9 during the chase. The last-wicket partnership set a record for the highest 10th-wicket stand in a successful ODI run chase.

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Final Qualification

The victory also secured Pakistan's place in the tri-series final. England, meanwhile, were left to rue the overturned decision as their bowlers came close to sealing a memorable win. Ben Duckett had earlier scored 105 to help England post 241 all out.