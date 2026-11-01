What Is The Mana Wave? Shreyas Iyer's Unique Celebration After Half-Century Against New Zealand Explained

Indian captain Shreyas Iyer grabbed attention with an unusual celebration after scoring a half-century in the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand in Hamilton on Sunday, November 1. The right-handed batter reached his fifty in just 22 balls and celebrated with a gesture that caught cricket fans' attention. Iyer's celebration was the 'Mana Wave', a gesture that has its roots in New Zealand.

What Is The Mana Wave?

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The Mana Wave is a unique greeting gesture that originated in New Zealand and is associated with Māori culture. The word 'Mana' comes from the Māori language and represents prestige, authority, spiritual power, dignity and respect. The gesture involves placing a hand near the shoulder before energetically flicking it outwards towards the person being greeted.

The Mana Wave gained popularity in 2024 after road workers in Napier, New Zealand, showcased the gesture while greeting passing motorists. It subsequently became popular in New Zealand sports, particularly during the Paris 2024 Olympics.

New Zealand kayaker Finn Butcher performed the gesture before his race and after winning a gold medal, while members of the country's women's rugby team, the Black Ferns, also embraced it during their celebrations.

Shreyas leads from the front

Shreyas Iyer rediscovered his touch with an entertaining half-century in Hamilton on Sunday. The Indian skipper smashed 50 off just 23 balls, including four boundaries and three sixes, to provide much-needed momentum after India lost Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson early. Iyer also brought up his half-century in 22 balls with a boundary off Nathan Smith