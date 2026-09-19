What Is Teqball? India Eyes First Asian Games 2026 Medals In New Sport

X/teqball

India could open its medal account at the 2026 Asian Games through a sport many Indian fans are still discovering: teqball. Quimcy Dsouza will play for the women's singles bronze medal before teaming up with Mohamed Anas Imran Beg in the mixed doubles bronze-medal match. Should India win either game, it would mark their first medals at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya.

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What is Teqball?

Teqball is a fast-paced sport that combines elements of football and table tennis. It is played on a specially designed, curved table with a net across the middle. Players cannot use their hands or arms and instead use their feet, knees, thighs, chest and head to control the ball.

The sport originated in Hungary and has grown into an international competition. Players can make a maximum of three touches before returning the ball to their opponents. The curved table makes the ball's movement challenging, requiring quick reactions, precise control and excellent timing.

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Teqball competitions include singles, doubles and mixed doubles. India's three-member team features Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza, Mohamed Anas Imran Beg and Declan Marshall Gonsalves. Their performances have put India in contention for medals at the sport's Asian Games debut.

India has two bronze-medal chances in teqball on September 20. Quimcy Dsouza will face Japan’s Yuina Sakamoto in the women’s singles, while Dsouza and Mohamed Anas Imran Beg will take on Vietnam in mixed doubles. The matches begin at 6:30am and 7:00am IST, respectively.