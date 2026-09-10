FPJ Exclusive | Indian Teqball Trio Anas Baig, Declan Gonsalves & Quimcy Dsouza Ready To Put Best Foot Forward At Asian Games 2026

Indian Teqball Trio Anas Baig, Declan Gonsalves & Quimcy Dsouza | Anas Baig/Declan Gonsalves/Quimcy Dsouza/Instagram

Indian teqball players Anas Baig, Declan Gonsalves and Quimcy Dsouza are gearing up to represent the country at the Asian Games 2026, carrying with them the ambition of putting Indian teqball on the global sporting map.

In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, the trio opened up about their journey, preparations, challenges and ambitions ahead of the continental multi-sport extravaganza.

Excerpts...

1. Could you tell us a little about your background and how teqball became a major part of your life?

We come from sporting backgrounds and have always been passionate about football and staying active. Teqball came into our lives as something different and exciting, but over time we realised that it was much more than just a sport; it demanded discipline, concentration, fitness and a lot of technical skill. As we started training and competing, our passion for the sport grew, and eventually teqball became a major part of our lives. Our goal then became to represent India at the highest level.

2. How did you first discover teqball? What made you decide to take the sport seriously?

We first came across teqball through our connection with football. What immediately attracted us was the combination of football skills with a completely new style of play. The sport looked simple at first, but once we started playing, we understood how technically demanding it really was. The challenge of constantly improving our control, movement and consistency made us want to take it seriously and see how far we could go.

3. Teqball is still relatively new to many Indian sports fans. How would you explain the sport to someone watching it for the first time?

We would describe teqball as a combination of football, table tennis and incredible athletic ability. Players use a curved table to play the ball back and forth, mainly using their feet, thighs, chest and head, depending on the format and situation. You cannot simply rely on power; you need excellent ball control, positioning, balance, quick reactions and intelligence. Once someone watches a few rallies, they usually realise how exciting and unpredictable the sport can be.

4. What was your family's reaction when you decided to pursue teqball professionally? How important has their support been in your journey?

Initially, like any family, they had questions because teqball is still a relatively new sport in India. But once they saw our commitment and how seriously we were approaching it, they became extremely supportive. Their encouragement has been one of the most important parts of our journey. There are difficult days in every athlete's career, and knowing that our families believe in us gives us the confidence to keep pushing forward.

5. When did you first realise that you could represent India at the international level?

We think that realisation came when we started competing at a higher level and saw ourselves improving against strong players. Every tournament gave us more confidence. When we understood that our performances could potentially earn us a place in the Indian team, the dream of representing India stopped feeling distant and became a realistic goal. From that point onwards, we became even more committed to our training.

6. What does it mean to you to be selected to represent India at the Asian Games?

It is an incredibly proud moment for all of us. Every athlete dreams of wearing the Indian jersey and representing the country on a major international stage. The Asian Games are one of the biggest sporting platforms in Asia, so being selected is both an honour and a responsibility. We feel proud, grateful and extremely motivated to give our best for the country.

7. What has your preparation been like in the build-up to the Asian Games? How many hours do you typically train in a day?

The preparation has been very focused and disciplined. Our training includes technical sessions, match situations, fitness, strength and conditioning, mobility and recovery. Depending on the phase of preparation, we generally spend several hours a day training, with the focus not just on quantity but on quality. As the Games get closer, the intensity and attention to detail become even greater.

8. Teqball requires exceptional balance, coordination, flexibility and ball control. Which aspect of your game have you worked on the most ahead of the Asian Games?

We've focused a lot on consistency and ball control because at the highest level, small mistakes can make a huge difference. We've also worked extensively on movement, balance and our ability to react quickly during rallies. The aim is to make our technique more natural so that under pressure we can make the right decisions instinctively.

9. What does your gym and strength-and-conditioning routine look like?

Our strength-and-conditioning programme is designed specifically around the demands of teqball. We work on core strength, lower-body strength, stability, mobility, explosiveness and injury prevention. There is also a lot of focus on balance and functional movements because teqball requires us to control our bodies while making technical movements with the ball. The gym complements our on-table training rather than replacing it.

10. How important are diet, recovery and sleep in maintaining the level of fitness required for teqball?

They are extremely important. Training is only one part of an athlete's development. If we don't recover properly, we cannot perform at our best consistently. We pay attention to nutrition, hydration, recovery sessions and, most importantly, getting enough quality sleep. At this level, every small detail matters, and recovery allows us to train harder and stay physically and mentally fresh.

11. The Asian Games will bring a huge crowd and a completely different atmosphere. How are you preparing mentally to handle the pressure and excitement?

We try to focus on things that we can control like our preparation, our mindset and our performance. Big crowds and pressure are part of competing at the highest level, and instead of seeing them as distractions, we want to use them as motivation. Mental preparation, visualisation and staying calm between points are things we've been working on. Once the match starts, our focus has to be on the next point rather than the size of the occasion.

12. Have you imagined what it will feel like to walk into the Asian Games arena wearing the Indian jersey?

Yes, definitely. We've imagined that moment many times. We think it will be emotional because we will suddenly realise that all the sacrifices, training sessions and difficult moments have led to that opportunity. Wearing the Indian jersey will be a huge source of pride, and we want to make sure that when we step onto the field, we represent the country with everything we have.

13. Does representing India motivate you more, or does it bring additional pressure?

It definitely brings some pressure, but for us, the motivation is much greater. When we represent India, we're not playing only for ourselves; we are carrying the hopes of our families, coaches, teammates and everyone supporting us. We try to turn that responsibility into positive energy. Instead of thinking about the pressure, we remind ourselves how fortunate we are to have this opportunity.

14. You will be competing against some of the best teqball players in Asia. What do you think will be your biggest challenge at the Games?

The biggest challenge will be maintaining consistency under pressure. At this level, everyone has exceptional technical ability, so matches can come down to small details like decision-making, positioning, concentration and handling important points. The competition will be very strong, but we believe that if we stay disciplined and play our own game, we can compete with anyone.

15. What is your biggest strength as a teqball player, and what is one area of your game you are still working to improve?

We would say our biggest strength is our determination and willingness to keep fighting throughout a match. We don't like giving up on a point or a situation. At the same time, we're always working on becoming more consistent technically and improving our decision-making under pressure. There is always something new to learn in teqball, and we don't want to stop improving.

16. Have you set yourself a specific target for the Asian Games? Is a medal the ultimate goal?

Every athlete going to the Asian Games wants to win a medal, and we're no different. A medal is definitely the ultimate goal, but we don't want to become so focused on the result that we forget the process. Our target is to prepare as well as possible, take each match one at a time and give 100 percent in every situation. If we do that, we believe the result will take care of itself.

17. What would winning an Asian Games medal mean to you personally and to your family?

It would mean everything. For us, it would represent years of hard work, sacrifice, discipline and belief. But it would also be a very special moment for our families because they have supported us throughout the journey and made many sacrifices along the way. Winning a medal would be something we could all celebrate together, and it would be an incredibly proud moment for all of us.

18. Teqball is still unfamiliar to a large section of Indian sports fans. What do you think needs to be done to make the sport more popular in India?

The first thing is exposure. People need to see the sport being played and understand how exciting and technically challenging it is. More tournaments, grassroots programmes, school and college initiatives, coaching opportunities and media coverage can help. Social media can also play a huge role because teqball produces some spectacular rallies and skills that are very shareable. If more young people get the opportunity to try it, we believe the sport can grow rapidly in India.

19. Do you believe India's performance at the Asian Games can help introduce teqball to a much wider Indian audience?

Absolutely. Major sporting events give relatively new sports an opportunity to reach millions of people. If the Indian team performs well, people will naturally become curious about teqball and want to learn more about it. We hope our participation can inspire young athletes to pick up a teqball and discover the sport for themselves.

20. Who has been the biggest influence on your career so far, and what is the most important lesson they have taught you?

Our biggest influences have been our families and friends. They have taught us that talent can take you only so far but discipline, consistency and the willingness to keep learning are what really make the difference. One of the biggest lessons we've learned is to trust the process. We won't improve every single day, but if we stay committed, the progress eventually shows.

21. Finally, what message would you like to give Indian fans who may be watching teqball for the first time during the Asian Games?

We would simply ask them to watch with an open mind and enjoy the sport. Teqball may be new to many people, but once you see the speed, skill, athleticism and creativity involved, we think you'll understand why we love it. Your support means a lot to us, especially when we're representing India. We hope people watching the Asian Games will not only cheer for us but also discover a new sport that they can enjoy and hopefully see a bright future for teqball in India.

With the Asian Games 2026 just around the corner, Anas Baig, Declan Gonsalves and Quimcy Dsouza will look to turn their hard work and preparation into a memorable campaign for India. As they step onto the Asian Games stage, the trio will not only aim for glory but also hope to introduce teqball to millions of Indian sports fans and inspire the next generation to take up the sport.