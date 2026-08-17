What Is PV Sindhu Wearing On Her Head? Know About 'Temple' Device Developed By Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal | X

New Delhi, August 17: Indian legendary shuttler PV Sindhu has won praise from the fans across the nation after her victory at the 2026 BWF World Championships opener in New Delhi on Monday. Sindhu has stunned the fans not just with her performance but also with a small device on her head near her right eye. The fans have grown curious to know the details about the device, its purpose and other details about it.

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What Is The Device?

The device is called 'Temple' which is an experimental wearable designed to collect data about the body and brain during high-performance activity. Sindhu has been testing it as part of her training and has now been seen wearing it during matches.

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What Does 'Temple' Do?

There are reports that Temple is designed to monitor blood flow to the brain and collect neurological and physiological data.

The idea is to help understand how an athlete's body and brain respond during training and competition. It can track areas linked to cognitive load and mental effort, giving athletes and their teams more data about performance.

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However, Temple is still an experimental device and its exact use in sports performance is still being tested.

Who Developed 'Temple'?

Temple was developed by a team led by Deepinder Goyal who is the founder of Zomato.

Sindhu has been involved in testing the device and has provided feedback as the technology is developed. Her husband Venkata Datta Sai has also said that Sindhu has been excited about the technology.

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Is Temple Available To Buy?

No. Temple is not currently available for commercial sale.

The device remains in the testing and development stage. Goyal said in July that Temple could potentially launch within six to 12 months, although he also acknowledged that earlier timelines had been delayed. The company says the product is still being developed and plans to support its claims with peer-reviewed studies.

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Why Was Sindhu Wearing It During The Match?

Sindhu has already been testing Temple in training and her use of the device during competition gives the team an opportunity to collect data in a real match environment.

Read Also PV Sindhu Receives Roaring Welcome As 2026 World Championships Campaign Begins With Victory In Delhi...

Its appearance on Sindhu's forehead quickly caught attention because it looks like a small sticker placed beside the eye.

For now, Temple remains an experimental piece of sports technology but Sindhu's use of it shows how elite athletes are increasingly exploring new ways to understand performance, recovery and mental effort.