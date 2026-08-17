PV Sindhu Receives Roaring Welcome As 2026 World Championships Campaign Begins With Victory In Delhi | VIDEO | X

The volume inside the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi rose sharply as India's badminton star PV Sindhu walked into the arena for her first match at the 2026 BWF World Championships on Monday. Videos are circulating on social media from the stadium which shows the home crowd cheering for Sindhu.

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A video shows even small kids are cheering continuously for her. The chants of "Sindhu PV" are being chanted by the crowd non-stop as she dominates the first game against Sophia Noble 21-6. The fans went crazy as she beat Noble in the second game 21-11 and winning the match 2-0.

The home crowd welcomed Sindhu with loud cheers as the former world champion stepped onto the court in New Delhi.

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Sindhu's latest campaign comes 13 years after she made her World Championships debut in China in 2013.

She is now back at the tournament with a chance to add another medal to her collection. Sindhu has already won five World Championships medals and is aiming for a record sixth.

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World Championships return to India

The 30th edition of the BWF World Championships is being held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium from August 17 to 23.

The tournament has returned to India after 17 years, making Sindhu's home campaign even more special for the fans watching her in Delhi.

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Sindhu faces Ireland's Sophia Noble

Sindhu, the ninth seed, began her women's singles campaign against Ireland's Sophia Noble.

The match marks the start of Sindhu's latest attempt to go deep into the World Championships, with the Indian star receiving strong support from the home crowd from the moment she entered the arena.