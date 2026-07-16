What Is 'PSHAW'? Delhi Capitals Joins The Viral 'Wordle' Trend With Prithvi Shaw Twist; Here's What It Means

Delhi Capitals Joins The Viral 'Wordle' Trend With Prithvi Shaw Twist; Here's What It Means | X

If you opened Wordle and got stuck on "PSHAW," you were not alone. The unusual five-letter word became one of the biggest talking points on social media after many players said they had never heard of it.

The trend started after a viral X post jokingly asked, "Dear New York Times, Today's Wordle was awful. P.S. Is that even a real word?" The post quickly gained millions of views with users sharing memes and laughing about how difficult the puzzle was.

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What Does "PSHAW" Actually Mean?

It is a real English word, although it is rarely used today. It is an old-fashioned expression used to show disbelief, annoyance or dismissal, similar to saying "nonsense!" or "bah!"

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The trend became even funnier when IPL franchise Delhi Capitals joined in. The team replied with a picture of batter Prithvi Shaw wearing his jersey with the name "P. SHAW" on the back. The caption read, "We can confirm it's very real. PS: You should see him bat."

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The clever wordplay quickly won over cricket fans as "P. SHAW" on the jersey looks exactly like "PSHAW," the Wordle answer. Many users praised Delhi Capitals for turning the viral trend into a cricket joke.

The rare Wordle answer and Delhi Capitals' witty response have now become one of the most viral moments on social media with thousands of users joining the conversation.