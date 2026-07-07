Prithvi Shaw, Ayush Badoni Had Affairs With Viral Sejal Pawar From Pranit More Show? Pics & Audio Viral On Social Media | X

Social media platform X is flooded with posts claiming that cricketers Prithvi Shaw and Ayush Badoni were romantically involved with Sejal Pawar. Sejal Pawar is the MBBS student associated with Mumbai's KEM Hospital and Seth GS Medical College who recently found herself at the centre of a social media storm after remarks she made during comedian Pranit More's stand-up show went viral.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Several users have shared screenshots, photographs and purported audio clips alleging that Pawar had relationships with both cricketers. The claims have gone viral after Prithvi Shaw's girlfriend Akriti Agarwal shared a cryptic social media post about "cheating."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Akriti shared a social media post claiming that she had been cheated several times, without mentioning Prithvi in the Instagram post. However, the internet users started speculating the reason behind the post and the internet was abuzz with the posts related to Prithvi, Sejal and Badoni.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Many posts also alleged that leaked pictures show Pawar with Shaw and Badoni, while others claim that an audio recording contains admissions about her personal relationships.

Some users have further linked the rumours to Shaw's personal life, claiming the controversy may have affected his relationship with his fiancee.

However, none of these claims has been independently verified and neither Shaw, Badoni nor Pawar had publicly responded to the allegations. The pics and the audio recording is being widely shared on social media and FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the pics and the audio clip shared on the internet.

Read Also Sejal Pawar Reaches Mumbai Cyber Office To Record Statement In Viral Cadaver Remarks Controversy

The rumours surfaced weeks after Sejal Pawar found herself at the centre of another online controversy over remarks she made during Pranit More's show. Her comments about cadavers drew widespread criticism from doctors, medical students and the public, prompting her to issue a public apology and bringing her into the national spotlight.

The latest viral posts have once again brought her into the spotlight with social media users widely discussing the alleged links with the two cricketers.