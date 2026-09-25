'What Have You Done?': Marco Jansen Produces Jaw-Dropping Catch To Dismiss Renshaw In SA Vs AUS ODI | VIDEO

Marco Jansen produced one of the standout fielding moments of the innings with a stunning catch to dismiss Matt Renshaw. What initially looked like a straightforward miscued pull quickly turned into a remarkable display of athleticism from the South African all-rounder. Jansen's effort left everyone stunned as he pulled off a catch that seemed almost beyond reach.

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Jansen's one-handed stunner

The dismissal came when Gerald Coetzee bowled a shortish delivery that Renshaw attempted to pull. The Australian batter failed to make clean contact, with the ball coming off the splice of the bat and flying towards deep midwicket. Jansen immediately began sprinting to his right as he tracked the ball.

For a moment, it appeared the ball would fall beyond Jansen's reach. The big South African, however, stretched out his right hand at full length and somehow got to the ball while sliding across the turf. He then showed remarkable awareness to ensure the catch did not make contact with the ground. Jansen twisted his wrists to make sure the ball stayed off the ground and completed the catch cleanly.

Such was the spectacular piece of fielding that it stole the spotlight, with the video going viral on social media.

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Jansen's all-round show

Marco Jansen was Australia's nemesis in chief as the ODI series kicked off in Durban. Batting first, it was the all-rounder's blistering 75-run knock that helped South Africa recover from 168/5 to a commanding 297-run score. While he was expensive with the ball, he did dismiss the dangerous Travis Head. He then went onto take 4 catches, including the stunner to dismiss Matthew Renshaw.