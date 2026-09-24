Bangladesh-Origin Essex Cricketer Robin Das Charged With Two Counts Of Rape, To Appear In Court On October 9 | X

Essex cricketer Robin Das has been charged with two counts of rape and is due to appear at Inner London Crown Court on October 9. There are reports that the 24-year-old batsman was arrested in August 2025 following a report involving a woman in Brixton, south London, in March 2024.

Bangladesh-Origin

Robin Das is a British-Bangladeshi cricketer who was born and raised in England. His father Mridul Das is from Sunamganj in Bangladesh's Sylhet region. Das has also played in the Bangladesh Premier League, representing Dhaka Dominators in 2023.

Rape Charges

According to the Metropolitan Police, Das was charged on July 23, 2026. The charges relate to an alleged incident on March 30, 2024. Police said the woman involved continues to receive support from specialist officers.

Next Hearing

There has been a further development in the case. Court documents show that Das appeared at Croydon Magistrates' Court on September 11, where the case was sent to the Crown Court. His next hearing is scheduled for October 9 at Inner London Crown Court.

Essex Lists Him As Unavailable

Das has not played for Essex since the charges were brought against him. His last appearance came on July 21, when he played against Middlesex in the One-Day Cup. He was charged two days later. Essex's own match updates later listed him as unavailable.

Essex confirmed on September 23 that a contracted member of its playing staff had appeared in court and had been under an immediate and ongoing suspension. The club said it has remained in contact with the England and Wales Cricket Board, the Professional Cricketers' Association, the Cricket Regulator and the player.

"As legal proceedings are in progress, the Club are unable to make any further comment at this time," Essex said in its statement.

The case is ongoing and the charges are allegations. Das has not been convicted of any offence.