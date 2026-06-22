What Happens If Lightning Strikes During France Vs Iraq Match At The FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage match between France and Iraq faces the risk of significant delays as severe thunderstorms are forecast to hit Philadelphia ahead of the scheduled kick-off on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. local time (2:30 AM IST on June 23).

Forecasters have warned of heavy rain, lightning, damaging winds and possible hail during the afternoon, raising concerns over potential interruptions to the Group I encounter.

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FIFA's Lightning Protocol

If lightning is detected within an eight-mile radius of Philadelphia Stadium, FIFA's weather safety protocol requires the match to be suspended immediately. Play can resume only after 30 consecutive minutes without any lightning, but every new lightning strike within that period resets the countdown.

As a result, repeated thunderstorms could keep players and spectators waiting for several hours before the game resumes.

Read Also FIFA World Cup 2026: Thunderstorms Threaten France Vs Iraq Match In Philadelphia

No Maximum Delay

Unlike many sporting events, FIFA does not impose a fixed maximum time limit for weather-related delays. The match can remain on hold for as long as necessary until conditions are considered safe.

There is also no reserve day for group-stage fixtures. If the match cannot be completed on the scheduled day due to extreme weather, FIFA will decide how and when it should resume. Any restarted match would continue from the exact point where play was halted, with the scoreline, remaining time and disciplinary records carrying over.

Tournament organisers are continuing to monitor weather conditions closely and are expected to provide updates if the forecast worsens before kick-off.