FIFA World Cup 2026: Thunderstorms Threaten France Vs Iraq Match In Philadelphia

Kylian Mbappe and France's hopes of sealing their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockouts could face weather interuptions on Monday. Les Blues are set to face minnows Iraq in Philadelphia, aiming to make it back-to-back wins. However, the weather could play spoilsport with severe thunderstorms expected to sweep across Philadelphia.

Forecasters estimate a 65% chance of thunderstorms around kick-off (2:30 AM IST).

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According to the latest weather forecast, the city is expected to reach a high of 31°C, with cloudy skies giving way to a couple of heavy thunderstorms later in the afternoon. The weather advisory warns of damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, heavy rainfall and the possibility of hail, conditions that could disrupt the match and related fan activities.

Forecasters estimate a 65% chance of thunderstorms around kick-off (2:30 a.m. IST), with the "RealFeel" temperature expected to remain around 31°C despite the unsettled conditions.

What are FIFA rules for thunderstorms?

Tournament officials are closely monitoring the weather as FIFA's lightning safety protocol could come into effect if dangerous conditions develop. Under the regulations, play will be suspended for at least 30 minutes if lightning is detected within an eight-mile radius of the stadium, meaning any weather-related stoppage during the scheduled kick-off could push the restart to no earlier than 3:00 a.m. IST, provided no further lightning is detected.

Fans travelling to the venue have been advised to monitor official weather updates, carry rain gear and allow extra travel time due to the possibility of heavy downpours and traffic disruptions.

While organisers remain hopeful the match will proceed as scheduled, the evolving weather conditions could lead to delays if severe thunderstorms move over the stadium during the fixture.