'#Minab, #168': Iran Players Leave Emotional Handwritten Note In Dressing Room At Los Angeles After Belgium Draw In FIFA World Cup 2026

Iran's national football team left behind an emotional handwritten note in their dressing room at SoFi Stadium after their 0-0 FIFA World Cup 2026 draw against Belgium, thanking Los Angeles for its hospitality while paying tribute to victims of the ongoing Iran-US-Israel conflict through the hashtags #Minab and #168.

The note, later shared by the Iran Football Federation, reflected on the country's rich history and resilience. It also thanked fans who supported the team in huge numbers during their two games in the United States.

"We came to Los Angeles with pride, competed with honour, and leave with dignity. May peace, respect and friendship prevail among all nations," the note read.

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Iran players remember Minab tragedy

The note featured the hashtags #Minab and #168, references to the bombing of a school in the Iranian city of Minab during the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel. The attack, which has become one of the most tragic incidents of the conflict, claimed the lives of dozens of children and civilians.

While casualty figures have varied across reports, the number 168 has been widely used in Iran to commemorate those killed in the strike, making the hashtags a symbolic tribute to the victims. During a friendly game earlier this year, the players stood for the national anthem with school bags in a moment of remembrance for the lives lost.

Iran have been based in Tijuana, Mexico, throughout the tournament, travelling to the United States for their matches because of restrictions surrounding the team's stay in the country. Several members of Iran's delegation, including team staff and officials, have reportedly faced travel restrictions, while US authorities continue to review the squad's arrangements on a match-by-match basis.

Despite the off-field challenges, Iran kept their FIFA World Cup hopes alive after holding Belgium to a 0-0 draw in Los Angeles. The result leaves them in contention for a place in the knockout stages heading into their final Group G fixture. Should Iran qualify, they could potentially face the USA in the Round of 32.