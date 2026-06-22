What Happens If India Women Lose To Australia In ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026? Qualification Scenario Explained | X

The India Women Vs Australia Women match on Sunday, June 28 in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 could decide India's fate in the tournament. While a win will send India directly to the semi-finals, a defeat could leave Harmanpreet Kaur's team depending on other results and Net Run Rate (NRR).

The crucial Group A match will be played on June 28 at Lord's Cricket Ground in London with a place in the last four at stake.

Can India Still Qualify If They Lose To Australia?

Yes, but it will not be straightforward. If India lose to Australia, they will remain on four points from four matches. Their qualification will then depend on how the remaining Group A matches finish.

South Africa and Bangladesh are also in the race for the semi-finals. If either team finishes with more points than India or ends up with the same number of points but a better Net Run Rate, India could be knocked out of the tournament.

In simple words, a defeat against Australia means India will no longer control their own destiny.

What Happens If India Beat Australia?

A victory over Australia will take India to six points, guaranteeing a place in the semi-finals regardless of other Group A results.

That is why the match is being seen as India's biggest game of the tournament so far.

Current Group A Points Table

After three matches, Australia lead Group A with six points from three wins.

India are second with four points and have the best Net Run Rate among the teams on four points. South Africa and Bangladesh are also on four points, making the race for the final semi-final place extremely close.

Pakistan and the Netherlands have already been eliminated after losing all three of their matches.

India Face Must-Win Challenge At Lord's

India have shown good form in the tournament, winning two of their three matches to stay in contention for the knockout stage. However, the clash against defending champions Australia will be their toughest test yet.

With qualification on the line, Harmanpreet Kaur and her team will look to avoid leaving their fate in the hands of other teams.

India Women's Qualification Scenarios

If India beat Australia:

1. Qualify directly for the semi-finals.

2. Finish with six points.

3. No need to depend on other results.

If India lose to Australia:

1. Stay on four points.

2. Qualification will depend on South Africa, Bangladesh and Net Run Rate.

3. India could still qualify, but they could also be eliminated if other results go against them.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Group A Standings

1. Australia Women: 6 points (Won 3, Lost 0, NRR +4.391)

2. India Women: 4 points (Won 2, Lost 1, NRR +2.511)

3. South Africa Women: 4 points (Won 2, Lost 1, NRR -0.546)

4. Bangladesh Women: 4 points (Won 2, Lost 1, NRR -0.641)

5. Pakistan Women: 0 points (Won 0, Lost 3, NRR -1.857)

6. Netherlands Women: 0 points (Won 0, Lost 3, NRR -3.384)