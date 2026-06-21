History Maker! Harmanpreet Kaur Presented With Special '200 Jersey', Cap By Coach Muzumdar & Smriti Mandhana

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur became the first player in history to play 200 T20Is as she took the field in the IND W vs SA W clash in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday. Ahead of the landmark game, Kaur was presented with a special jersey with 200 on the back, and also a cap to commemorate the occassion.

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Ever-present at ICC Women's T20 World Cups, the 37-year-old lead her side out to take on South Africa at Old Trafford in a crunch game in Group A. Kaur made her T20I debut 17 years ago in England in the 2009 T20 World Cup edition, and achieved the historic feat when she took the field against South Africa in Manchester.