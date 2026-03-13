What Happened To Hussain Talat? Pakistan Star Hospitalised After Injury In PAK VS BAN 2nd ODI

Pakistan star Hussain Talat had to be stretchered off the field after suffering a nasty injury in the PAK VS BAN 2nd ODI. Talat tried to save a boundary and landed on his shoulder. The Pakistan star was subsequently rushed to the hospital with images showing his arm in a sling. An update on the same is expected after a detailed evaluation.

Hussain Talat sustained an injury on his left shoulder and was subsequently taken to a hospital. The Pakistani cricketer was injured while trying to stop a boundary during the second ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, in Dhaka.

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Talat suffered the injury in the sixth over of the second innings when he sprinted toward the cover boundary after Litton Das punched the ball delivered by Mohammad Wasim through the cover point.

As the ball approached the boundary, Talat attempted to pull it back but stepped on the foam padding while making contact with the ball. He then crashed into the advertising boards, landing heavily on his left shoulder and grimaced in pain. Teammates and staff quickly rushed to his aid before a stretcher was brought out to carry him to a nearby ambulance.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a press release that Talat received immediate treatment from the team's medical staff on the field and was later taken to a hospital for further examination.

"Talat received immediate medical attention from the team's medical staff on the field. Following the initial assessment, he has been taken to a hospital for a detailed examination. The nature and extent of the injury will be determined after the doctors complete further medical evaluation," PCB said in a media release.