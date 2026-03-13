VIDEO: Salman Agha Throws Helmet, Gloves In Anger After Controversial Run Out In PAK VS BAN 2nd ODI

Pakistan's Salman Agha was left red-faced after being run out in PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI on Friday. Agha was at the non strikers end when collided with Mehidy Hasan which eventually led to him being run out. The Pak ace was clearly angry by the controversial decision and threw his helmet and gloves in anger.

The ball struck his bat as he attempted to return to his crease, and in the process, he collided with Miraz. Believing the ball was dead, Agha tried to pick it up to hand it back to Miraz. However, the Bangladesh captain had different intentions. He quickly grabbed the ball and ran Agha out.

The batter was visibly furious when Bangladesh appealed for the run out, expressing his frustration at Miraz and wicketkeeper Liton Das. The decision was referred to third umpire Tanvir Ahmed, who ultimately ruled Agha out.